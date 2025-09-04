Late summer edition of Beer & Cider by the Sea in Eastbourne cancelled

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 4th Sep 2025, 11:45 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2025, 16:09 BST
The late summer edition of Beer and Cider by the Sea in Eastbourne has been cancelled, festival organisers have confirmed.

They said the event would no longer be taking place due to low ticket sales.

In a statement, organiser Visit Eastbourne said: “Despite our best efforts in bringing a second outdoor beer and cider festival to fruition, levels of support via ticket sales have not been sufficient to make a September edition of this event on the Western Lawns viable.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All ticketholders will receive a full and automatic refund to the bank card used at the time of purchase (this may take up to 14 days to appear within the account).

Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea 2025. Picture: Visit Eastbourneplaceholder image
Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea 2025. Picture: Visit Eastbourne

“We look forward to the return of Beer & Cider by the Sea to its regular sell-out slot in May of next year, with dates, information and tickets on sale in the coming months.”

The cancelled festival had previously replaced the October Eastbourne Beer Festival which had run throughout previous years in the Winter Garden.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice