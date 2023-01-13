King George Gardens, Chichester – Overnight between Sunday 1 and Monday 2 January an attempt was made to burgle a garage. Serial 0758 02/01.Priors Orchard, Southbourne – In the early hours of Monday 2 January an attempt was made to burgle a garage. Serial 0581 03/01.Main Road, Nutbourne – In the early hours of Monday 2 January a business premises was burgled. Serial 0126 02/01.East Street, Westbourne – In the early hours of Monday 2 January a business premises was burgled. Serial 0128 02/01.Monks Hill, Emsworth – In the early hours of Monday 2 January a business premises was burgled. Stock was stolen. Serial 0131 02/01.Malling Way, Southbourne – In the early hours of Tuesday 3 January an attempt was made to burgle a residence. A vehicle was also searched through and a bike stolen from the garden. Serial 0238 03/01.Patricia Way, Nutbourne – In the early hours of Tuesday 3 January a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0307 03/01.Priors Orchard, Southbourne – In the early hours of Tuesday 3 January an unlocked vehicle was entered and keys were stolen. Serial 0746 03/01.Bognor Road, Chichester – Overnight between Thursday 5 and Friday 6 January a site was burgled. Several items were stolen including tools. Serial 0215 06/01. Wessex Avenue, East Wittering – Between Sunday 1 and Monday 2 January an outbuilding was burgled. Titan Wharfedale speakers, an O’Neil wetsuit and a tool box were stolen. Serial 0782 02/01. Glen Crescent, Selsey – Overnight between Tuesday 3 and Wednesday 4 January an orange Ford Ranger was stolen. Serial 0279 04/01. High Street, Selsey – In the early hours of Sunday 8 January a business premises was burgled. Alcohol and energy drinks were stolen. An arrest has been made. Serial 0257 08/01. The Street, Lodsworth – In the early hours of Sunday 1 January the bonnet of a vehicle was criminally damaged. Serial 0622 04/01. Iping Lane, Midhurst – On the afternoon of Sunday 1 January a vehicle was broken into. Nothing was stolen. Serial 0441 02/01.Lower Street, Fittleworth – Overnight between Sunday 1 and Monday 2 January two windows on a vehicle were criminally damaged. Serial 0242 02/01.