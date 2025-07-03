Latest update as Southern Water continue road works in Angmering
The current phase of road works on Water Lane, in Angmering, are expected to be complete by Monday, July 7, according to Southern Water.
The road works involve inserting new water pipes along the MH19, up to the Water Lane roundabout, and the Parish Council says that the works will soon move further down the road.
Once the road works are installed up to MH19, Southern Water teams will move forward to the next phase of the closure on Thursday, July 17 – but this is subject to any unforeseen circumstances.
The new phase will see a road closure instated on the junction with High Street, near The Lamb at Angmering pub.
If you have any questions about these works please contact, Jenny Keirle, Clancy Customer Liaison Officer by email at: [email protected]
