Residents are petitioning to improve traffic management on a Chichester road which they say ‘presents a significant risk’ to pedestrians.

According to Chichester resident Gill Constable, vehicles parking on the pavement in Lavant Road are causing obstructions to residents trying to access their local shops and restricting visibility for motorists and cyclists.

Ms Constable said: "The A286 is part of the West Sussex County Council Lorry Route Network and is the entry point for vehicles weighing up to 41 tons entering and leaving north Chichester.

“Vehicles routinely park on the pavement just past Summersdale Industrial Estate where the Coop supermarket, garage and other businesses are located.

Residents are petitioning to improve traffic management on a Chichester road which they say ‘presents a significant risk’ to pedestrians. Photo: contributed

“Due to the obstruction on the pavement, pedestrians must enter this busy A-road whose speed limit is 40mph.

“Many Lavant residents use this pavement to get to the Coop, which is their nearest shop. This clearly presents a significant risk, and is especially hazardous for children, people with mobility needs, joggers or walkers wanting to access the footpaths from Lavant Road to Centurion Way.

“Vehicles, motorbikes and cyclists exiting from the garage have no visbility, or it is severely restricted.”

Vehicles have also reportedly caused ‘severe damage’ to the pavement, creating ‘a rut approximately 25-feet in length and four-feet wide’, which residents worry will worsen in the winter months.

Residents say visibility is 'severely restricted' for motorists leaving the industrial estate. Photo: contributed

In response to these concerns, a West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Safety is always our priority and we have already met with residents and listened to their concerns about Lavant Road.

“We are currently talking to key stakeholders about the extent of proposed double-yellow lines before going to public consultation: this is something we have to do before they can be introduced under a Traffic Regulation Order.

"If double-yellow lines are given the go-ahead, we believe it would be prudent to see how effective they are before considering any further measures.

However, petitioning residents feel this is a ‘fundamental misunderstanding of the problem’ which ‘is not a parking issue… [but] a public safety issue’.

Vehicles have also reportedly caused ‘severe damage’ to the pavement. Photo: Contributed

Ms Constable added: “This work is a priority due to the substantial risk to human life. The delay in the getting the work done has resulted in the pavement becoming degraded and severely damaged.”