Law figures take on 10k charity walk in Eastbourne: 'Free legal advice is a fundamental human right'

London Legal Support Trust (LLST) is returning with the Eastbourne Legal Walk on September 21.

The 10k walk – which starts at the Citizens Advice office on St Leonard’s Road, and ends at the seaside View Hotel – brings law figures and firms together to raise awareness and funds which are used to give legal advice to some of the most vulnerable members of the community, accessed through Citizens Advice Eastbourne.

The demand for advice services, especially in the areas of debt, benefits, homelessness and housing increased during the pandemic and this is on the rise again due to the cost of living crisis.

Legal walk in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for the event said: “The funds raised by the walk are more important than ever this year.”

Bob Nightingale MBE, head of fundraising and founder of LLST, says he’s ‘more passionate than ever’ that the sector needs support and funds in a year that has seen austerity and hardship increase.

He said: “As the cost of living crisis takes its toll on people up and down the country, it’s more important than ever that we come together to support our local advice agencies. Free legal advice is a fundamental human right, and the incredible advice agencies that this event supports are increasingly in demand.

"Thank you to all the teams who have signed up so far and those who have made donations –we are looking forward to walking shoulder to shoulder in Eastbourne.”

Legal walk in Eastbourne