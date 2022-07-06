Leaders in Lewes District speak out on access to safe abortion

Councillors Zoe Nicholson, Christine Robinson and James MacCleary reasserted their commitment to protecting access to safe abortion in the UK.

Abortion was made legal across the US after a landmark legal ruling in 1973, often referred to as the Roe v Wade case.

Now the US Supreme Court - the nation's most senior legal body - has overturned that right.

Abortion-rights supporter Sam Scarcello (L) and anti-abortion activist Elianna Geertgens hold competing signs in front of the Supreme Court while covered in fake blood on July 4, 2022 in Washington, DC (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Twenty-six conservative states are either certain or considered likely to introduce new abortion restrictions or bans.

In a statement, the councillors said: “There has been widespread shock and anger at the decision of the US Supreme Court to overturn the landmark Roe vs Wade ruling, and in doing so it has enabled the restriction or removal of the right to safe abortion for millions of Americans.

"Here in the UK, the right to safe abortion is protected in law. As political leaders in Lewes District we have come together to make this unequivocal statement that we will oppose any attempts to diminish women's reproductive rights in law, as currently guaranteed by the Abortion Act 1967.

"We are clear that all of us are as one on this issue. The right to safe and legal abortion is a human right, where there is no access to legal abortion there are deaths of women.

"The UK government must stand and support all women in the US and make a clear commitment to free and safe abortion around the world.

"We will never give into the complacent ‘it could never happen here’ attitude. It could, but we stand together to ensure that it will not.”

