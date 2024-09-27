Leading Sussex surgeon honoured for global contributions to hearing care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Professor Mahmood Bhutta, a consultant Ear Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon at University Hospitals Sussex and Professor in ENT at Brighton and Sussex Medical School, is recognised for his groundbreaking work in ear and hearing care both locally and globally.

Locally, Professor Bhutta has established a pioneering referral service for complex ear diseases and hearing implants. On a global scale, his dedication to improving hearing care has earned him two prestigious accolades: a global health grant and an International Humanitarian Award.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognistion, Professor Bhutta said: “I am pleased that both these awards have recognised the huge burden of ear disease around the world, and the effects this has on the mental and physical health of people, often for people living in the most challenging of socio-economic circumstances.”

The UK National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) has awarded Professor Bhutta £3 million to enhance ear and hearing care in local communities in Malawi, Zambia, and Cambodia, where access to specialist medical care is limited.

Professor Bhutta in Cambodia training a cohort of ear specialists.

This funding will support trials in Zambian and Malawian villages to explore the most accessible ways to treat chronic ear discharge, including self-administered medicated ear drops and affordable hearing aids.

Additionally, Professor Bhutta has been honoured with the 2024 Nikhil J Bhatt International Humanitarian Award by the American Academy of Otolaryngology.

This award recognises his dedicated work in treating and developing training for ear disease and hearing loss in countries with limited medical resources. His role as a senior advisor to the World Health Organization further underscores his impact on global health.

Professor Bhutta has travelled extensively to these countries, collaborating with clinical and academic partners to share his expertise and improve healthcare where it is most needed.

In Cambodia, he has trained the first ear surgeons in the country, significantly enhancing healthcare and creating new career opportunities for women in surgery.

Reflecting on the recognition, Professor Bhutta added: “I feel privileged to work in this space, and these awards really belong to the many people I have worked alongside and who have inspired and challenged me to push this agenda forward.”

Professor Bhutta’s work continues to make a profound difference in the lives of many, both in Sussex and around the world.