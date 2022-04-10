The JPK Sussex Project hosted the groundbreaking ceremony for the commencement of work on eight supported living flats and communal rooms on Thursday (April 7).

The event was attended by His Worship The Mayor of Eastbourne, accompanied by The Mayoress, Councillor Patrick Rodohan and MP for Eastbourne Caroline Ansell.

Those also present included: trustee Dr Patrick Parker; chairman Jill Parker MBE; director Luke Watts; future care provider MyPesp; centre manager Clifford Attwell-Hughes; Ctec Electrics project manager Jack Thompson; and Paul Smith Building Contractors.

They were joined by the JPK's loyal supporters, Doreen and Brian Goldsmith, Sue and John Kimberley. and Jo Watson and parent carers.

The JPK was formed some 20 years ago as a registered charity to provide this much-needed facility.

Following a great deal of hard work and fundraising, the JPK Community Training Centre at Old Town Café was officially opened by The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Peter Field, on September 29, 2017.

The CTC – Old Town Café has proved to be a success. The JPK have been extremely grateful for all the support they have received, which includes their valued customers.

Since then the JPK has continued to fundraise. Late last year the JPK had almost all the funds required and were able to commence planning the new build.

It is now estimated, ‘with a fair wind’ that the building will be completed by August. The JPK are already planning the opening ceremony in September.

Jill Parker said: "We are extremely grateful for all the support we have received from so many people over so many years, to enable our ‘dream’ to become a reality.