Legal battle launched after caravans move onto farmland south of Horsham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The caravans were moved onto land at Oaks Farm in Kent Street, Cowfold, without planning permission.
Horsham District Council issued an enforcement notice because of the change of use of the land without planning approval. But now occupiers of the caravans are appealing against the notice.
A public hearing is to be held at the council’s offices in Horsham in February. In a notice of appeal, the council says: “The matters which are alleged to constitute a breach of planning control are ‘Without planning permission, the material change of use of the land to use for the stationing of caravans for the purposes of human habitation together with the associated operational development comprising the importation of soil and waste material to create a hard surface, the installation of a septic tank, installation of a water treatment plant and the construction of a building/wooden structure used in connection with the unauthorised residential use’.”
A planning inspector will now attend the appeal hearing and decide the issue.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.