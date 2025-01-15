Legal battle launched after caravans move onto farmland south of Horsham

A legal battle is being launched following the installation of caravans on farmland in a village south of Horsham.

Horsham District Council issued an enforcement notice because of the change of use of the land without planning approval. But now occupiers of the caravans are appealing against the notice.

A public hearing is to be held at the council’s offices in Horsham in February. In a notice of appeal, the council says: “The matters which are alleged to constitute a breach of planning control are ‘Without planning permission, the material change of use of the land to use for the stationing of caravans for the purposes of human habitation together with the associated operational development comprising the importation of soil and waste material to create a hard surface, the installation of a septic tank, installation of a water treatment plant and the construction of a building/wooden structure used in connection with the unauthorised residential use’.”