Heads On is the charitable arm of Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and is Mayo Wynne Baxter’s chosen company charity until 2023.

The team joined the fundraising walk, organised by Heads On at the 16th century manor house on Saturday 11 June, after it was postponed because of the pandemic.

Samantha Dickinson, Equality and Diversity Partner at Mayo Wynne Baxter’s Brighton office, said: “It was fantastic to be able to finally take part in this wonderful fundraising event after it was delayed by the pandemic.

Walkers ready to start

“We’re so proud to support Heads On as our chosen charity and back the important work they do in looking after people’s mental health in Sussex, especially as we all know what an impact the pandemic had on everyone’s mental resilience.

“Exercise is such an important part of caring for our wellbeing and a walk or run in the South Downs in the picturesque surroundings of Glynde is definitely good for the soul. It’s even better when you can raise money for such a great cause too.”

The team included marketing executive Lorna Gietzen, who works out of the Eastbourne office and her daughters Isobel and Sophia Gietzen, Samantha Dickinson, equality and diversity partner, together with her daughter Scarlett, as well as solicitor Kirsty Grimley from the Brighton office and Clare Smith, HR director, who works in the Eastbourne office.

Mayo Wynne Baxter has been working with Heads On since April 2021 and had already raised £2,000 for the charity and helped to raise its profile locally.

Participants had the option to run or walk a 5km or 10km course around the rural estate and raise money for Heads On or other Sussex NHS charities.

Marketing executive Lorna said: “It’s fantastic to add this new amount to our fundraising for Heads On and we’re really proud to have walked 5km with the team and our children.

“It is an absolute joy to be able to restart in person fundraising events like this again now the pandemic is behind us.

“It has been a challenge to fundraise because of the restrictions but now that society has opened up again and we’re back in our offices we have been organising raffles and bake offs with many more events planned for 2022.”

To donate to Heads On please visit Mayo Wynne Baxter’s JustGiving Page for Walk For Wards at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/the-mayo-wynne-baxter-team-walkforwards

For more information, please visit: www.mayowynnebaxter.co.uk/