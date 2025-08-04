Legal wrangle over crisis-hit West Sussex road set to stretch into fourth year

A long legal wrangle over a crisis-hit major West Sussex road is now set to stretch into its fourth year.

The A29 at Church Hill in Pulborough was shut by West Sussex County Council in December 2022 following a landslide which led to chaos in the village with traffic snarl-ups, safety fears and a loss of trade for local businesses.

The embankment-lined road remained closed for months before reopening to single-lane traffic, controlled by traffic lights, in April 2023. The road has remained single-lane since that time – much to the frustration of local residents over the ongoing disruption.

And now the county council says a resolution is not yet in sight – and a new court hearing into the matter is to be held ‘in early 2026.’

The land where the landslide happened is privately owned and the county council served notices on the landowners to gain access for repairs. But the landowners appealed and a court hearing took place in January 2025, with orders for the landowners to present evidence ahead of a full hearing this summer.

However, the full hearing has now been put back until next year. A council spokesperson said: “The Magistrates Court held a short hearing in June, following which the full hearing of the appeal from the landowners of the affected embankments on the A29 in Pulborough will now be heard in early 2026.”

The landowners maintain they have tried to establish a diologue with the county council to find a ‘mutually agreeable solution.’ And the council maintains that it, too, is doing all it can to resolve the issue and fully reopen the road.

A spokesperson said following previous delays: “Legal options to address the lack of an agreed upon solution are limited, however the council will leave other legal routes under active consideration if this route to have the planned works approved through the courts does not provide the much needed solution in a timely way.”