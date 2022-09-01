Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the Chichester Observer Facebook page we asked: ‘do you take your child swimming in the area? Where do you go and how easy is it to book?’.

Alex Wall-Morris said: “Swimming facilities in Chichester are insufficient. There is nowhere to take my four year old during the day on the days I don’t work. I think it’s really important for pre-school children to be able to swim at a different time to older children. If they are at all nervous in the water a calm environment is very helpful.”

Lack of sessions and a cold pool temperature was something that many people mentioned.

Eleanor Shoebridge said: “Westgate is impossible to get to as a working parent. The sessions are too short for family swims and the pool is very cold for little ones. Provision in Chichester is poor.”

We sent some of the comments to Everyone Active and Chichester District Council who run the pool.

Stuart Mills, area contract manager at Everyone Active, said: “At Westgate Leisure Centre in Chichester we always welcome feedback and take this into account when reviewing our services.

“There is still plenty of availability in our weekday sessions to cater to current demand. Sessions will need to be booked in advance during the evenings as the pool is used for lessons. Our swimming programme is constantly reviewed in line with feedback and attendance levels in sessions. We will continue to monitor demand to see if there is a need for further weekday sessions to be added into the leisure pool.

“We’ve found that 55 minutes is normally enough time for most families, given the changing facilities are open before and after the sessions.”

On the temperature of the pool he said that it is set between 29 and 29.5 degrees.

"The main pool is shared, and we have always found 29-29.5 to be the best middle point to try and keep as many customers as happy as possible and this follows the guidance issued by Swim England.”

During the Covid lockdown swimming pools across the country closed their doors, some not opening again until the summer of 2021 and even then sessions had to be booked.

A report by Swim England called ‘A Decade of Decline’ found that since the pandemic began 206 pools have closed, either permanently or temporarily, including 68 public pools.