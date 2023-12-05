Leisure centres across Chichester and Crawley host charity drive in aid of children’s hospice

Leisure centres across Chichester and Crawley are asking for present donations in aid of Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice based in Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Chichester, the charity drive is taking place at Westgate Leisure Centre, Bourne Leisure Centre and The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Chichester District Council.

In Crawley, participating centres include K2 Crawley and Bewbush, managed by Everyone Active on behalf of Crawley Borough Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time since the pandemic, the centres are accepting unopened toys and games to bring joy to children and young people with life-limiting conditions in Sussex and South East Hampshire this festive time.

Everyone Active's charity drive

Offering practical, social and spiritual support throughout each child’s life, Chestnut Tree House relies on the generosity of local communities to provide hospice care for local children and their families.

Stephen Dumville, contract sales manager at Everyone Active is running the initiative across the centres. He said: “We are thrilled to be supporting Chestnut Tree House again as we help young children and their families have a magical Christmas despite their circumstances.

“We know the local communities of Chichester and Crawley will be fully behind this initiative as we play our part in supporting this truly amazing cause.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are invited to donate toys and games in their original packaging to receptions at all five sites up until December 20 for the presents being delivered to the hospice children on December 21 and 22.

Please note that loose toys and games cannot be accepted.