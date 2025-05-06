Leon carries the torch for Sussex children's charity by running a marathon

Matt and Leon

A dad whose daughter died aged just three from a rare genetic condition has thanked his best friend for fundraising for the charity which made such a difference to their lives.

Luna-Rose died in her sleep in October 2022, and ever since her dad Matt Vince and his friends have supported Chailey Heritage Foundation.

The charity, based in Mid Sussex, provided invaluable support to Luna-Rose and her parents, Matt and wife Sam.

Matt, from Heathfield, raised £25,000 for the charity by running the Brighton Marathon in 2023, and last year he was joined by a group of friends - including Leon - to complete the gruelling Three Peaks Ultra Challenge, raising more than £45,000.

Luna Rose

This year Matt took the difficult decision to take a year off fundraising - but best pal Leon Collen, 34, decided he wanted to do something special himself for Chailey Heritage Foundation - and signed up for last month's London Marathon, for the first time.

Bricklayer Leon, also from Heathfield, said: "Matt is my friend and a very important feature in my life - we have been best friends since we were at school together and he's going to be my best man at my wedding in August.

"When Luna-Rose died, I was helpless as I watched Matt and his family go through what was a horrendous trauma. I felt so helpless, I could only be there to listen and help in any way I could.

"Completing the London Marathon in memory of Luna-Rose was very emotional. My emotions were all over the place on the day - ranging from being overwhelmed to being very happy and then being upset. I did shed a few tears for Luna-Rose but I don't think anybody saw me.

"I was proud to be a part of a massive event, raising money for a charity so special to us all. From about 10 miles, it was tough but I could see Luna-Rose's face as I ran."

Leon had hoped for a sub-four hour Marathon run but he was happy with his time of four hours 10 minutes.

Matt is so proud. He said: "After a super tough challenge last year with all the boys and with the birth of my new daughter Mila, we decided to take a year off from fundraising.

"Not my good friend Leon though, who has been with me on every challenge. He decided to fly solo and to carry the torch for Chailey Heritage Foundation in the London Marathon. He did an amazing job, even with it being so hot.

"I feel so blessed to have such incredible support from friends and family. I’m touched to have a friend like Leon, a man who is willing to train alone through the winter to support a cause that is so close to my heart.

"It means the world to have Leon on my side to raise more money for Chailey. I know Luna would be proud."

Leon has so far raised £2,275 and there is still time to donate. Click here

Chailey Heritage Foundation has a school recently rated as Outstanding. It has welcoming residential homes and a bustling centre which create a thriving community of support for children and young people living with physical disabilities, complex medical and communication needs.

It provided particular support for Luna-Rose and mum Sam at its Aquamover sessions. Aquamovers is a combination of expert therapy and socialising, with the added opportunity to use the hydrotherapy pool. Sessions are led by a specialist Paediatric Physiotherapist and Specialist Speech and Language Therapy Practitioner.