Let there be light – West Sussex care homes invite local community to honour D-Day

Two care homes in West Sussex are opening their doors to the community for commemorative ceremonies.

On Thursday 6th June, Care UK’s Skylark House in Horsham, and Mill View in East Grinstead, on are welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own lamp lighting ceremony.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

At both homes, the team have been hard at work organising a special commemorative event which will see residents and guests enjoy a 1940s-themed party, with team members dressed in the decade’s attire. Both events will take place between 2.30pm and 6pm.

The lamp, which represents the peace that followed the end of World War Two, will be lit at Skylark House at 4pm in honour of the home’s resident, Geoffrey Weaving, who will be attending the D-Day commemorations in France. Geoffrey, known as Geoff, boarded HMS Astral in 1944, to join the fleet of ships in the Solent at Portsmouth ahead of D-Day.

Geoff was tasked with listening out for the presence of German ships and helping to send messages between British boats using the survey flotilla. The ship was later awarded the Battle of Honour Normandy 1944 for its role on D-Day.

Customer Relations Manager at Mill View and Skylark House, Beverly Jordan said: “Here at Care UK, we’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative, opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, and those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. In the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and memories, and it’s been fantastic to hear everyone’s experiences and learn from one another.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces to Skylark House and Mill View for what we anticipate will be heartfelt afternoons for everyone involved!”

To find out more about how Care UK are supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary