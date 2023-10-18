'Levelling up' funds available for rural Horsham businesses
Horsham District Council has been awarded more than £800,000 to invest in local rural businesses and sustainable community projects.
And it has now reopened its Rural England Prosperity Fund for business growth projects. Anyone with a new, sustainable business in a rural location which could help boost the local economy could be eligible.
The Fund is open to applicants until Thursday November 30.
A council spokesperson said: “Projects such as farm diversification, projects to boost rural tourism and rural community infrastructure projects including electric vehicle charging stations are all eligible for this funding.
“Recent rural organisations to benefit locally include the Youth Hostel Association at Truleigh Hill who qualified for improved accessibility from their car park and toilet facilities with showers to enhance the visitor experience there, and a Pulborough-based business unit who successfully gained funding for solar panels at their facilities.”
Horsham Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “We have seen some fantastic new projects come forward so far as a result of awarding these grants which will not only boost our local rural economy but also support rural biodiversity.
“I encourage anyone with an eligible project idea to submit their expression of interest whilst funding is still available.”
People can apply here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/business/business-funding/rural-england-prosperity-fund
The council points out that the funding is for projects only in rural areas in the district, which excludes Horsham town centre.
The Rural England Prosperity Fund is a top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the UK government's Levelling Up agenda.