BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

'Levelling up' funds available for rural Horsham businesses

Rural businesses in the Horsham district could benefit from new ‘levelling up’ funding.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 18th Oct 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 15:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Horsham District Council has been awarded more than £800,000 to invest in local rural businesses and sustainable community projects.

And it has now reopened its Rural England Prosperity Fund for business growth projects. Anyone with a new, sustainable business in a rural location which could help boost the local economy could be eligible.

The Fund is open to applicants until Thursday November 30.

'Levelling up' funding is available for rural businesses in the Horsham district. Photo: Google'Levelling up' funding is available for rural businesses in the Horsham district. Photo: Google
'Levelling up' funding is available for rural businesses in the Horsham district. Photo: Google
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “Projects such as farm diversification, projects to boost rural tourism and rural community infrastructure projects including electric vehicle charging stations are all eligible for this funding.

“Recent rural organisations to benefit locally include the Youth Hostel Association at Truleigh Hill who qualified for improved accessibility from their car park and toilet facilities with showers to enhance the visitor experience there, and a Pulborough-based business unit who successfully gained funding for solar panels at their facilities.”

Horsham Council cabinet member for the local economy Ruth Fletcher said: “We have seen some fantastic new projects come forward so far as a result of awarding these grants which will not only boost our local rural economy but also support rural biodiversity.

“I encourage anyone with an eligible project idea to submit their expression of interest whilst funding is still available.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People can apply here: https://www.horsham.gov.uk/business/business-funding/rural-england-prosperity-fund

Have you read? Fresh concerns over new parking system at Horsham supermarket

‘Numpty’ driver criticised for hitch to Horsham road resurfacing

Urgent plea goes out from Horsham doctor: ‘Get your Covid jabs now’

The council points out that the funding is for projects only in rural areas in the district, which excludes Horsham town centre.

The Rural England Prosperity Fund is a top-up to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, a central pillar of the UK government's Levelling Up agenda.

Related topics:Horsham District Council