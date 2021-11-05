Lewes Bonfire 2021: First picture revealed from event

Lewes Bonfire2021. Photo: Jon Rigby

Last year the event was cancelled due to the pandemic and Sussex Police have urged people from outside the town not to attend this evening to minimise the Covid risk.

In 2019 more than 25,000 people crammed into Lewes despite rail and road restrictions, and there are concerns it will attract even greater numbers this year due to the event falling on a Friday.

Processions began today at around 5pm after respects were paid at the War Memorial at the top of Cliffe High Street.

The processions are due to last several hours followed by fireworks.