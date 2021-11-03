Lewes Bonfire 2021: The road closures and transport restrictions on November 5

Lewes Bonfire in 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby

In its latest statement, the multi-agency group tasked with ensuring public safety at the event – made up of bodies such as British Transport Police, Sussex Police, East Sussex County Council, Lewes District Council and Southern Rail – urged members of the public not to travel to the event.

With this year’s Lewes Bonfire falling on a Friday and last year’s event cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions, the group says it might make the event ‘even more popular’, prompting concerns about overcrowding and health risks.

While the group recognises road closures and changes to train services will impact those not attending the event, it said the decision had been made ‘in the best interests of safety’.

Lewes Bonfire in 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby

Road closures will be in place across Lewes from 4.45pm on Friday. Diversions will be in place for traffic to travel outside the town and residents are advised to get vehicles home before 4.30pm.

The closures include:

– The A27 junction with A277 Brighton Road (Ashcombe Roundabout)

– A27 junction with A26 (Southerham Roundabout)

A tableau of Boris Johnson at Lewes Bonfire 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby

– A26 junction with B2191 Ringmer Road (Earwig Corner)

– C7 Kingston Road junction with C324 Wellgreen Lane

– A275 Offham Road junction with B2116 Plumpton Road

– A27 junction with Southerham Lane (Cliffe Industrial Estate)

Parking restrictions will begin to be imposed across Lewes from midday.

Roads will reopen at 2am on Saturday (November 6) or when Sussex Police deem it safe and Lewes District Council has completed its clean-up.

Diversions to bus routes will also be in place and it is advised to check with the operating companies for changes.

Planned rail changes on November 5 are as follows:

– Trains will not call at Lewes, Glynde and Southease after 5pm

– Trains will not call at Cooksbridge after the 4.24pm from Victoria to Eastbourne has stopped there at 5.23pm

– There will be no trains calling at Falmer after the departure of the 6.31 Brighton to Hastings service at 6.40pm

No trains will call at the above stations until the first timetabled trains on Saturday.

Lewes bonfire is not a Lewes District Council-run event but organised by the independent bonfire societies.