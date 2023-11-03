Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Lewes District Council have revealed their plans to keep revellers safe at this year's Lewes Bonfire.

The annual event, which sees tens of thousands of people descend on Lewes, is on Saturday, November 4.

Emergency services and the council have urged people from out of the area to not travel to Lewes and to choose local bonfire celebrations instead.

Howard Hodges, assistant chief constable, Sussex Police, said: “With fire and fireworks, one of our main concerns is crowd density, which is why we have the ‘stay local’ message. We know that a lot of people historically wish to come to the event. We recognise the culture history and tradition and why it is attractive, but the town really isn't geared up for it and really isn't safe for the numbers of people who have historically attended.”

Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service and Lewes District Council have revealed their plans to keep revellers safe at this year's Lewes Bonfire. Photo: Peter Cripps

He called the event ‘a significant multi-agency commitment’ saying that emergency services, local authorities and volunteers will be keeping people safe.

ACC Hodges added that people at the event who see anything suspicious should report to the security team or police or call 999 if it is urgent.

He added that the adverse weather after Storm Ciarán was a concern and said bonfire societies and police were carrying out risk assessments at the fire sites to deal with this.

Station manager David Washington, of East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, told the Express that planning for Lewes Bonfire started back in February with their partners in ‘blue light services’, the council and bonfire societies.

He said: "We produce a robust plan to enable us to ensure that the event goes safely.”

He said that on Saturday, November 4, the fire service would bring in crews with three fire appliances to allow them to respond quickly to an emergency. He said: “We have 25 staff that we bring in for either front line firefighters and fire appliances or the command team and communications team that sit behind.”

David’s advice for those attending is: “Come and enjoy the event, stay together. Don't drink excessive amounts of alcohol and those people you come with make sure you go home with them. Look after each other.” Revellers are also advised to stay away from the river.

Bryn Mabey, communications and engagement lead at Lewes District Council said: “Lewes District Council's role is to coordinate the security contract, which we did through Select Security. That’s about 250 members of their staff that will be on hand on the night both helping with the procession. They help at the individual fire sites as well. They’ve got a really great team.”

He said the District Council also handles the clean-up afterwards. Bryn said: “Our crews start at 2am and will work through the night, cleaning up between five and seven tonnes of waste. At the end of that the mayor of Lewes actually serves breakfast to our waste crew at the town hall.” He said the council is proud of the waste operatives, as well as the litter picking groups who volunteer.