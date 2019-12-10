Lewes Bonfire clean-up team receives appreciation award

The team that cleaned up Lewes after its annual bonfire celebrations has been commended for its ‘fantastic’ work.

Lewes District Council’s Environment First team has been awarded Lewes Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural appreciation award.

Chamber president Clare Crouch presented the award to supervisor Darren Liddy and members of the team, including Thomas Broad, Matthew Busby, Helen Holland, Rebekah Dowling, James Warren and Seán Towey, last Tuesday (December 3).

In a statement, Ms Crouch said: “We were very impressed with the planning and execution of the clean-up, as well as the pride attached to it.

“The whole team, headed by Darren Liddy, did a fantastic job ensuring it was business as usual on the 6th [of] November.

“This is just a small way in which the Chamber can let people know how much they are appreciated.”

The clean-up team collected more than seven tonnes of rubbish across the bonfire procession routes on the night of November 5 and in the early hours of November 6.

Head of Environment First Seán Towey was one of the operational team helping to clean up the town as part of his first season in the role.

He said: “Patrolling the streets with Darren circa 7am that morning for one final check, you simply wouldn’t know that there were in excess of 25,000 bonfire revellers a few hours earlier.

“That in itself is a statement of commitment and success.

“To add, I wish to thank all those bonfire societies and local businesses who supported the team in their management of waste on their sites.”

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce appreciation award recognises those who have gone above and beyond for the Lewes business community and includes a certificate and £50 for the recipient’s chosen charity. The Lewes District Council team selected MacMillan Cancer Support to receive the sum and it will be donated in the team’s name.