Lewes bus station: Everything you need to know about where to catch the bus

The new owners of the station, the Generator Group, have rejected East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC’s) request to continue to allow buses to use the Eastgate Street site.

Because of this, buses will now have to stop at the temporary stops that ESCC have been installing around the town, rather than at the purpose-built bus station.

Lewes’ current town centre bus stops are – Stand A Waitrose, Stand B Friars Walk, Stand C School Hill Bottom and Stand D School Hill Bottom.

Stand A Waitrose bus services at this stand are –28 to Ringmer and Tunbridge Wells, 29 to Tunbridge Wells, 29X to Tunbridge Wells, 127 to Landport and Malling, 128 Spences Lane and 132 to Landport Malling and Spences Lane.

Stand B Friars Walk bus services at this stand are the – 25 to Rail Station, 123 to Newhaven, 127 to Landport, 128 to Nevill, 129 to Nevill and Winterbourne, 131 to Wallands Park and 132 to Landport Nevill and Winterbourne.

Stand C School Hill Bottom bus services at this stand are the – 28, 29 and 29X to Brighton.

Stand D School Hill Bottom bus services at this stand are the – 25 to Eastbourne, 121 to Newick, 122 to Barcombe and Plumpton, 125 to Eastbourne, 143 to Hailsham, 166 to Haywards Heath and 167 to Burgess Hill.

