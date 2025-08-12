Lewes church hopes to raise £3,000 after graveyard becomes ‘veritable jungle’: friends organise concert in aid of historic site

A church in Lewes is hoping to raise at least £3,000 to restore its historic graveyard.

St Michael’s Church, at 158 High Street, is the only remaining church within the old town walls and worship has taken place there for 800 years.

But member of the congregation Lindsey McKee said their graveyard has become overgrown.

She got in touch with this newspaper on Wednesday, August 6, saying: “Our graveyard is a ‘closed’ graveyard, meaning there are no more burials taking place there.”

Lindsey said care and upkeep of the grounds has reverted to Lewes District Council (LDC), but said she and other church members had been told the council does not have the budget to tackle the graveyard’s condition.

LDC responded on Tuesday, August 12, to say the grass at the graveyard will be cut this autumn and said the council takes its responsibility to manage graveyards ‘very seriously’.

Lindsey said on August 6: “The graveyard has been neglected for a number of years. As it is not immediately visible from the high street, Lewesians don’t see the great problem this neglect has caused. The graveyard is now a veritable jungle, the overgrown trees cause a problem for our immediate neighbours and the once glorious views of the castle are hidden from the many tourists who visit the church.”

She added that the garden of remembrance is now ‘completely unreachable’ to anyone who might want to visit a name plaque on the back wall.

Lindsey said: “We have received a quote of £3,000 just to clear the overgrowth. We are a small and somewhat aged congregation and are somewhat overwhelmed by the problem.”

Friends of St Michael’s have already started a fundraising campaign for the work and have organised a fundraising concert. Simon Gray Presents ‘Just a Song at Twilight’ on Sunday, September 7 (3pm) offers ‘a captivating afternoon of song’, from musical theatre to opera, at the church. Tickets cost £20 and people can buy them at buytickets.at/simongraypresents.

Lindsey, who married her husband at St Michael’s, said she will be one of the singers at the event. The others include: Ruth Kerr, Simon Wilson, Hilary Andrews, Matthew Scott Clark, Matthew Connolly and Eleanor Lakin. Lindsey added that her mother worshipped at the church regularly and also sang in the choir so her family feel a strong connection to the church.

An LDC spokesperson said on Tuesday: “We take our responsibility to manage graveyards very seriously and understand the importance of maintaining a respectful and accessible space for people to visit graves. We are sincerely sorry if anyone feels that this isn’t being achieved.

“We have been focusing on improving biodiversity and creating vital wildlife habitats in all our green spaces across Lewes district, including graveyards. This approach has brought an array of environmental benefits, providing havens for pollinators and other species, and allowing wildflowers to flourish.

“The grass will be cut at St Michael’s Church closed graveyard in September, as part of our long-term plan to balance all these priorities. We also want to assure residents that we will always work to ensure access to specific graves when requested. Anyone who has concern about access to a particular grave can contact us directly at [email protected].”