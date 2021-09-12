Lewes community group holds pony walks this month

Equine Gentling is an organisation made up of a herd of rescue horses that supports young people and their families who may have mental health, emotional, social, behavioural and learning difficulties.

As a way of bringing people together with the horses, the group is holding sponsored orienteering walks every Sunday this month.

Owner and founder Dan Corbin said, “A massive part of our project is bringing our young people together, we provide outings and activities that encourage communication, develop confidence and build resilience.”

Equine Gentling. SUS-211209-123808001

Equine Gentling has recently been appealing for grazing land in Sussex and in response has been gifted temporary use of 12-acres just outside Ditchling.

Dan said, “The most generous couple have allowed our herd to graze their land in a way that helps us both. We need land so we can continue our work, with this collaboration our horses will nurture the land, clearing the way for their inspiring conservation project.”

However, to ensure the herd benefit the land they graze on, Equine Gentling need either more acreage or other sites within which to rotate their grazing.

The herd has a home for now but with just five weeks to go, the search for land continues.

Equine Gentling. SUS-211209-123818001

You can sponsor the pony walks at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sponsored-walks?utm_term=YzbYYjYpA

To get in touch email: [email protected]