A volunteer for Lewes District Citizens Advice (LDCA) met the chair of Lewes District Council ahead of her upcoming Everest challenge.

Sharmila Bayliss, 56, from Rottingdean, aims to raise £5,000 for the charity by hiking 5,500 metres to Everest Base Camp.

So far she has raised more than £3,500 and people can donate at www.justgiving.com/page/sharmila-bayliss-1730126237775.

On Tuesday, January 28, Sharmila met councillor Lesley Boniface for a chat about all the work LDCA does.

Sharmila said: “I am so grateful for her support and am hoping that it will lead to an increased awareness of charity status and maybe some more donations too.”

The LDCA volunteer also met presenter Clive Mellor at Seahaven FM for an interview on his Drivetime show. She thanked him on her blog, saying the interview would be aired at 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 4, at www.seahavenfm.radio.

Sharmila has been following a gruelling training programme for months to prepare for her adventure to the foot of the world’s highest peak. The journey will take place over 14 days in March. People can follow Sharmila's progress at sharmilabayliss.wixsite.com/my-site-1.

Sharmila previously told the Sussex Express that she often takes part in Ultra Challenges and ‘non-stop walks’ and has raised money for Martlets Hospice in Brighton. She is also ‘constantly walking all around Sussex and the Sussex Downs’ and has travelled extensively. But Sharmila said she has never been to the Himalayas before.

She started volunteering for LDCA two years ago and is keen for people to understand that LDCA is a charity and not government funded. LDCA has to raise all its income and is a paid member of the National Citizens Advice Association. In 2023, LDCA helped 1,800 clients with 6,423 different issues. It provides both general and specialist advice across the Lewes district. Support is delivered at offices in Newhaven, Seaford, Lewes, Peacehaven, in rural outreach locations and via the phone and video conferencing.