Talland Parade scaffolding: Lewes District Council leader asks MP to stop "playing the blame game"

The leader of the Lewes District Council has said Maria Caulfield MPs claims about the Talland Parade scaffolding in Seaford are 'complete nonsense'.

Councillor Nicholson said: "It is complete nonsense to suggest that legal action has been stopped. If anything the failed legal action of the previous administration proves the point that there are so few effectual legal routes available to us as a council to solve this situation."

Businesses on Saxon Lane have had to shut, after building control officers advised East Sussex County Council and Lewes District Council to do so, following an independent assessment of the scaffolding on Wednesday morning (February 24)

The scaffolding has been left untouched for over five years, leading to an online petition being set up earlier this year for it to be removed.

Keith Smeaton, the creator of the online campaign, said everyone living in the town considered it an eyesore. He claimed that it was 'time something was done to remove it'.

Councillor Nicholson continued: "I am in complete agreement with the traders, residents of Seaford and in fact Ms Caulfield that this scaffolding is a blight on the whole town centre. We have worked tirelessly to solve the problem, exploring all legal routes. Rather than playing the blame game, we need to acknowledge that the powers we have to act on developments that stalled are completely inadequate.

"We have explained this to Ms Caulfield, I would reiterate what we said to her in May 2021, where she agreed to lobby government for changes in the legislation. I am sure residents would like to hear the progress she is making in getting changes to the law that would make it easier for councils like ours all over the country deal with stalled developments like Tallands Parade.