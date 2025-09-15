Lewes District Council has been ordered to pay partial costs following a planning appeal process.

In a decision notice published on September 9, a planning inspector issued decisions tied to plans to build a four-bedroom house on land adjacent to a property known as Kiln Cottage in Hundred Acre Lane, near Wivelsfield Green.

The proposed development, put forward by Shire Barn Developments, had been turned down by the council in February.

In a decision notice from the time, the council set out two reasons for the refusal: that the site would be underutilised, as it had been allocated for two homes within Wivelsfield Parish Neighbourhood Plan; and that the development, as a result of its location and siting, would result in harm to the rural character of the area and in particular an adjacent area of woodland.

Kiln Cottage. Image credit: Google Maps/Shire Barn Developments

The planning inspector partially shared this view, concluding the development “would fail to make efficient use of the site”. As a result, the inspector reached a decision to dismiss the appeal.

For their part, the developer had initially sought permission to build two houses on the land, but revised their design in light of concerns raised by the council in respect of the woodland.

The inspector shared the council’s view that these revisions had been necessary, but said the developer’s ultimate design still failed to make efficient use of the site, as there was “little substantive evidence to demonstrate that the site could not suitably accommodate two dwellings, such as a pair of semi-detached properties.”

Despite this, the inspector also judged the council to have acted unreasonably in giving its other reason for refusal, as the principle of development on the site had already been established. The inspector also noted how the applicant had spent money to secure evidence to contradict this argument.

In their decision notice on the costs appeal, the inspector said: “It thus follows that the applicant has incurred unnecessary expense. I therefore find that unreasonable behaviour resulting in unnecessary or wasted expense… has been demonstrated and a partial award of costs is justified.”

For further information on the proposals see application reference LW/22/0421 on the Lewes District Council website.