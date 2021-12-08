Lewes District Council to feature on BBC One documentary
A fraud investigation by Lewes District Council will be featured in BBC One’s Fraud Squad on Thursday, December 16, at 10.45am.
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:12 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:14 pm
A fraud investigation by Lewes District Council will be featured in BBC One’s Fraud Squad on Thursday, December 16, at 10.45am.
The programme follows the council’s counter fraud team as they undertake their investigation, including covert surveillance, into the case of a woman who was pretending to live in a three-bedroom council property and claiming a £80,000 Right to Buy discount.
READ MORE:
Furious campaigners say they are being held to ransom over the latest twist in the Lewes bus station controversy