Lewes District sees train stations closed and roads blocked by flooding

The Environment Agency have issued an amber warning for those living near the River Ouse, meaning residents should prepare for a flood.

The EA say the Ouse is high and rising, with half a month’s rainfall being recorded at Ardingly this morning, which could affect the Anchor Inn and areas of Barcombe Mills.

Barcombe Mills Road could be affected by flood water and minor flood impacts could affect fields, rural roads and gardens near Freshfield Mill Farm on Sloop Lane and Bridge Cottage, Sheffield Park.

Norlington Lane in Ringmer is also currently unpassable to Green Lane Road and Bridge, having been completely submerged with flood water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Agency says roads at Fletching Mill Bridge and Sharpsbridge will also likely be affected.

Rain is forecast to ease this afternoon, but in Barcombe the river might not begin to fall until 9pm tonight and will remain higher than normal until Friday afternoon.

The EA has asked for people to avoid driving though routes vulnerable to flooding, including the Barcombe Mills Road, and says it is operating structures at Pimms Lock and Barcombe to help keep the river flowing freely and reduce flood risk.

Elsewhere in the district, Norlington Lane in Ringmer is currently unpassable to Green Lane Road and Bridge, having been completely submerged with flood water.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewes District Council have said its sandbag stores across the area are fully stocked and open for anyone who needs them.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the event of flooding, the council issues sandbags to residents in the district under a priority scheme to help protect their properties.

Elderly or vulnerable residents are asked by the council to seek assistance from neighbours or friends to collect sandbags on their behalf.

In the town of Lewes, the WHSmith shop in the Precinct, which also acts as the County Town's only Post Office, is closed due to flooding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plumpton and Cooksbridge train stations have also been flooded, meaning there will no services from either for the foreseeable future.

Southern Rail said there had been a lot of rain this morning, meaning the line between Lewes and Haywards Heath is blocked in both directions due to flooding.