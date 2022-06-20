Lewes farmer celebrates 55 years in the agricultural industry at The South of England Show 2022

A farmer from Wivelsfield has recently celebrated 55 years of farming service in the Lewes constituency.

By Frankie Elliott
Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:39 pm
Updated Monday, 20th June 2022, 3:59 pm

John Cherriman, from Ote Hall Farm, was congratulated by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield at the The South of England Show in Ardingly this month.

While at the show, Maria Caulfield took time to speak to farmers from the Lewes constituency about a wide range of issues, as well as congratulating John on his many years of dedicated service to farming in the local area.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

Ms Caulfield MP said: “It was good to be able to spend so much time speaking to local farmers at the South of England Show about so many issues that they face and what the Government is doing to support such an important local industry in the Lewes constituency.

Maria Caulfield MP with John at the South of England Show.

“Congratulations to John for his years of hard work and also to everyone at the Show of England Show for such a wonderful event.”

READ MORE

Soaring number of patients facing long waits for autism diagnosis in east Sussex

Funeral for Peacehaven man killed in fatal police car crash

Newhaven's new boat is a fine tribute to much-loved John

Government