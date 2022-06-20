Lewes farmer celebrates 55 years in the agricultural industry at The South of England Show 2022

John Cherriman, from Ote Hall Farm, was congratulated by Lewes MP Maria Caulfield at the The South of England Show in Ardingly this month.

While at the show, Maria Caulfield took time to speak to farmers from the Lewes constituency about a wide range of issues, as well as congratulating John on his many years of dedicated service to farming in the local area.

Ms Caulfield MP said: “It was good to be able to spend so much time speaking to local farmers at the South of England Show about so many issues that they face and what the Government is doing to support such an important local industry in the Lewes constituency.

Maria Caulfield MP with John at the South of England Show.

“Congratulations to John for his years of hard work and also to everyone at the Show of England Show for such a wonderful event.”