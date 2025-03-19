Lewes FC to host special free live music event with talented Sussex performers

Lewes FC is set to host a special live music event with free admission.

It takes place on Sunday, March 23, in the Rook Inn at the Dripping Pan, and promises a host of talented Sussex musical acts.

Performers will play from 4.30pm to 9pm and the bar will be open with a selection of hot and cold snacks available.

Sussex Express columnist David Arnold, who helped organise the event, said: “I’m fortunate to know some great musicians who can deliver evocative guitar standards, acapella, ballads, original self-penned songs and even rocking blues numbers to finish off the evening.

Lewes FC is set to host a special live music event. Photo: Google Street View

“When Lewes FC Community Club offered the Rook Inn as an ideal venue we had no less than eight bands and solo singers volunteer for the line-up. Tin PAN Alley gives Lewes people to chance to enjoy an afternoon/evening of free entertainment but also the opportunity to view the splendid surroundings of the Dripping Pan itself, recently voted the top non-league ground in England.”

Lewes Women FC will be playing a football match at home against Billericay from 2pm on the Sunday. The game is set to finish around 3.45pm and from then onwards the Dripping Pan and Rook Inn will be free to enter.

Lewes FC said the Tin PAN Alley ‘artistes’ include: The Botticellis Bob Mayston, Lisa and Jason, The Treblemakers, Two’s Company, Kat Black and Mr White, Nelson King and Bluesmen, Terry O’Brien and Jason Loughran.