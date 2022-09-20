Lewes Film Club has been saved from closure

Lewes film club members celebrate their survival

Film Club chairman May Burke said: “Back in May this year the Lewes Film Club was in danger of closing as a result of the Covid pandemic, which – as with many cinemas – had a major impact on audiences.

“After an appeal to our enthusiastic members in May 2022, we raised enough money in advance memberships to allow us to go ahead planning a new season. We are delighted to be restarting at 8pm on Friday 23 September with the brilliant Japanese movie Drive My Car.

“The Club have scheduled 25 films from September 2022-May 2023, mostly on Friday evenings but also with some classics on Tuesdays.