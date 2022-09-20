Lewes Film Club has been saved from closure
Lewes Film Club has been saved from closure – and is looking forward to a busy autumn.
Film Club chairman May Burke said: “Back in May this year the Lewes Film Club was in danger of closing as a result of the Covid pandemic, which – as with many cinemas – had a major impact on audiences.
“After an appeal to our enthusiastic members in May 2022, we raised enough money in advance memberships to allow us to go ahead planning a new season. We are delighted to be restarting at 8pm on Friday 23 September with the brilliant Japanese movie Drive My Car.
“The Club have scheduled 25 films from September 2022-May 2023, mostly on Friday evenings but also with some classics on Tuesdays.
“We show mostly more unusual art-house or foreign films not always seen at mainstream cinemas. Our screenings are at the All Saints Centre in Friars Walk, Lewes, where we have operated for the last 35 years. The film club is run by volunteer film enthusiasts and has a unique and friendly atmosphere. We would love to encourage new members (£100 for 25 films) as well as members of the public on the door (£7). Our website www.lewes-filmclub.com is up and running, and enquiries can be made about joining at [email protected]”