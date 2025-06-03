Lewes firefighters take on gruelling Three Peaks Challenge for charity

Firefighters from Lewes are hoping to raise lots of money for charity by taking on the National Three Peaks Challenge.

The Lewes Red Watch team, from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service, begins the challenge on Wednesday, June 4, in aid of The Fire Fighters Charity.

The participants have raised more than £1,200 so far through their JustGiving page. Visit www.justgiving.com/page/conah-spain-1 to make a donation.

The group will attempt to climb Ben Nevis in Scotland (4,413 ft), Scafell Pike in England (3,209 ft) and Snowdon in Wales (3,560 ft), the highest mountains in each country, all within 24 hours.

Conah Spain (second from right) with the Lewes firefighting team taking on the Three Peaks Challenge

Conah Spain, 29, said: “We’re all firefighters and we’ve all had experience of being sick and being injured and The Fire Fighters Charity is cause very close to our hearts. We’re all very fit people anyway and we like to go hiking so we thought ‘why not do this for them?’”

The Firefighters Charity supports injured firefighters and provides life-long care and support to firefighters and their families.

Before the challenge Conah said he was looking forward to the ‘physical exertion’ of the experience. He said: “As firefighters we like to prove ourselves daily and I think this is just something where we can go above and beyond and say we’ve done it for a good cause.”

“We train every day in our line of work,” said Conah, but added that the participants have undergone extra training for this expedition.

He said: “We did a walk recently from Seaford to Lewes, just to prepare ourselves for the pace that we’d need to keep up to complete it in 24 hours.”

Conah reckons the hardest part will be overcoming ‘mental blocks’ during the challenge but feels the group can push past them. He said: “You can hit a wall with anything in life and I think that as we are with a close knit watch and we all know each other very well, we’ll be able to work together and push past that.”

He thanked everyone who has already donated to the JustGiving page and those who have sent the team messages of support.

Conah and his team have also thanked their sponsors. These include: The Outdoor Shop for all the equipment, clothing and help; North Street Garage, Lewes, for a donation to cover fuel costs; Fresh Financials for their donation covering the vehicle hire cost; and Berghaus, who have supplied outdoor weather gear.

Conah said: “Apparently, the weather’s meant to be atrocious on the next couple of days that we’re doing the Three Peaks.”

The participants are: Conah Spain, Paul Hasan, Cameron Lawrance, Darren Foord, Stephen Wicks, Steve Deakin and David Washington.

Louise Furneaux from the Fire Fighters Charity said: “Firefighting is all about teamwork and what better way to celebrate the spirit of the fire family than this fantastic fundraiser?

“I’m delighted supporters are coming together to raise funds for us – they’ll make such an incredible difference to the care and support we can offer them and their colleagues across the UK. A huge thank you to all involved, and best of luck for the challenge.”