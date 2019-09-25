Lewes Football Club wins UN Women Award

Lewes Football Club has been given a HeForShe award by UN Women (UK) in recognition of its work on gender equality.

The Inspiration Award celebrates ‘extraordinary organisations who have advanced gender equality, especially by engaging men’.

Picture contributed

HeForShe is a campaign for the advancement of gender equality, initiated by the United Nations, and invites men to play an active part in the goal of reaching worldwide gender equality in all areas.

The campaign was launched five years ago by UN Women goodwill ambassador Emma Watson.

A spokesman for Lewes Football Club said: “Since announcing pay and resources parity for its women’s and men’s teams in 2017, Lewes FC and all its players, staff, volunteers and fans have begun a journey that no other football club in the world had ever embarked on or even considered.

READ MORE: Plans for ‘spectacular’ Christmas lighting display in Lewes

Council takes action on flooding at Martello Fields in Seaford

“This award is a very welcome recognition of all the efforts made by every part of the club to embed gender equality in everything it does.

“We are constantly learning how best to follow the approach we have chosen, sometimes getting it right and sometimes getting it wrong, so we hugely welcome the award.”

Presenting the award, the judges said: “Your organisation’s incredible record of decisive action in the industry and beyond has been extremely inspiring.”