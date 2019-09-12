Lewes goes green with electric car show

Electric cars, motorbikes and mopeds took centre stage on Saturday (September 7) when the second annual Lewes Electric Car Show brought nearly 800 people to Harveys Yard in Lewes town centre.

The show, hosted by Transition Town Lewes and Ovesco Community Energy Company, tried to present electric vehicles as a meaningful alternative to traditional petrol cars, and to open up the conversation around environmentally conscious transport.

Lewes Electric Car show '07/09/19

Organiser Julia Waterlow said: “Many visitors to the show told us it was great to be able to speak to ordinary owners about the real issues, both benefits and difficulties, of driving an electric car.

“Several said they had come because their existing car was on its last legs and they wanted to know if now was the time to go electric.”

“Electric vehicles have a big role to play in addressing carbon emissions and global warming. But we also need to consider sustainable alternatives to us each owning our own car – including car-sharing and renting, taxi services and, of course, investment in public transport. We hope to continue to explore and debate all these issues at future events in Lewes.”

The show featured hybrid and fully electric cars from some of the biggest manufacturers in the industry.

With twenty hybrid and fully electric cars on display- including the Mitsubishi Outlander, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid and the BMW i3- alongside an impressive variety of electric motorbikes and mopeds, electric cars.

Transition Town Lewes would like to thank Harvey’s Brewery and the Sussex Electric Vehicle group for supporting the show.