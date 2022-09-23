Lewes High Street fire: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of arson and burglary

East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service (ESFRS) said a fire broke out at ‘a building adjacent to the White Hart Hotel’ in the town’s High Street on Tuesday, September 20.

Sussex Police said they received a report of a suspected arson at the same address and arrested a 34-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman.

They have both been bailed, pending further enquiries, police said.

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out on the first floor of an annexe belonging to the hotel.

A ESFRS spokesperson said they sent fire engines from Lewes, Brighton and Barcombe, and brought the fire under control just after midnight.

They added that there were six breathing apparatuses in use, as well as two jets and one hose reel.

