Lewes knitter raises thousands in support of St Peter & St James Hospice

A knitter has raised thousands of pounds for a hospice by holding a number of stalls to sell her creations.

Daphne Wheeler, who lives in Lewes, has been selling her soft knitted toys at various venues across the area, most recently at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks.

She has raised more than £4,000 for St Peter & St James Hospice so far, and plans to host her stall at more venues in the future.

Her next stops are Southover Church Fairtrade Fayre on November 16 and Plumpton Green Village Hall on November 30.

Tina Marriott, who works in the charities and events team at the centre, said: “We were delighted to welcome Daphne, and her creations, to the garden centre. In the short time she was with us, she sold nearly 50 of her creations – all in aid of the hospice.”