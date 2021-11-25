Lewes Late night Christmas Shopping 2021: New charity shop to open on same day

A new charity shop will be opening in Lewes next week.

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based in Ringmer, is holding its official shop opening celebrations at Eastgate Wharf on Thursday 2nd December at 3:30pm.

As well as supporters, staff, volunteers and trustees, Raystede’s guests will also include – Maria Caulfield MP, the Mayor of Lewes (Cllr Stephen Catlin) and the high sheriff of East Sussex, Miles Jenner.

The charity shop, run by a small number of employees and a large group of volunteers, will include clothes and accessories, furniture, toys, books, CDs, DVDs and lots more.

The animal charity has been rehabilitating, rehoming and providing sanctuary to thousands of animals for almost 70 years.

