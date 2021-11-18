Lewes Late Night Shopping 2021: Sussex-made gin and sparking wine festival added to event

Shoppers in Lewes will be able to enjoy Sussex-made gins and sparkling wines at this years late night shopping extravaganza.

A Gin in & Fizzmas festival - in the surroundings of the Market Tower – will be an extra attraction at this years late night shopping event on Thursday, December 2.

Six local gin producers and six sparkling wine producers will be at the event, all offering samples to visitors, as well as drinks by the glass.

Councillor Chris Collier, cabinet member for Performance and People at Lewes District Council, said: “Gin & Fizzmas is going to be a fantastic event, showcasing some of the wealth of great drinks producers we have locally.

“Alongside this, town traders will be flinging open their doors to give shoppers a warm festive welcome and there will be music and entertainment to provide fun for people of all ages.

“I encourage people to come along, enjoy themselves, snap up Christmas bargains and support local shops and producers as they rebuild their businesses in the wake of the pandemic.”

Visit Lewes has teamed up with Lewes Chamber of Commerce to organise late night shopping from 6pm, while the Gin & Fizzmas festival will start at 5pm.

Organisers say Gin & Fizzmas entry is free and on a first come, first served basis, however numbers will be restricted for safety reasons.

Those attending are encouraged by Visit Lewes to walk or use public transport and central roads in Lewes will be closed from 5pm on December 2.

Trains will be running as normal for those coming from further afield and there will be parking available on the periphery of the town.

