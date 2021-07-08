Lewes Moving On 2021 – the first parade in pictures

Measures to reduce crowd numbers and minimise risks, saw arts charity Patina run the event, which marks year six primary school leavers’ transition to secondary school, as two smaller parades in and around the Paddock, not through the High Street.

It also limited parents, guardians or carers watching to a maximum of two per child – preferably one – and asked other members of the public not to attend.

Here, see photographs of the first parade, which featured about 250 children from seven primary schools in the Lewes district – Southover, South Malling, Iford & Kingston, Western Road, Wallands, Chailey Heritage and St Pancras.

It is the second year that Patina has had to rethink Moving On due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year’s parade was cancelled with celebrations held online.

1. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn18902 (4) Buy photo

2. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn18902 (1) Buy photo

3. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn18902 (2) Buy photo

4. Photo: Justin Lycett/ hn18902 (5) Buy photo