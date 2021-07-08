Lewes Moving On 2021 – the second parade in pictures

Measures to reduce crowd numbers and risks, saw arts charity Patina run the event, which marks year six primary school leavers’ transition to secondary school, as two smaller parades across the day in and around the Paddock, not through the High Street.

It also limited parents, guardians or carers watching to a maximum of two per child – preferably one – and asked other members of the public not to attend.

Edward Reeves Photography, in Lewes took these photographs at the afternoon event, which featured primary schools Lewes Old Grammar Junior, Barcombe, East Hoathly, Firle, Laughton, Hamsey, Plumpton, Ringmer and Uckfield’s Annan.

Last year, Patina had to cancel the annual parade due to the Covid-19 pandemic with celebrations for the class of 2020 held online.

For more coverage of this year’s Moving On, see: Lewes Moving On 2021 – the first parade in pictures | ‘Major revision’ to 2021 Lewes Moving On parade announced

1. Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes Buy photo

2. Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes Buy photo

3. Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes Buy photo

4. Photo: Edward Reeves Photography, Lewes Buy photo