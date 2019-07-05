Lewes Moving On parade 2019 in pictures

Hundreds of schoolchildren processed through Lewes today (Friday, July 5) as the annual Moving On parade took place for its 18th year.

The event, organised by arts charity Patina (parents and teachers in the arts) to mark year six pupils’ transition to secondary school and into adolescence, featured more than 420 students from 16 primary schools in the district. This year, the theme was children’s literature and costumes and artworks were inspired by titles including Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach, Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are and Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.

The Moving On parade, in Lewes.

The Moving On parade, in Lewes.

The Moving On parade, in Lewes.

The Moving On parade, in Lewes.

