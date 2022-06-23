Lewes' Moving On parade returns - what you need to know

A poster for the event

The tradition continued in different ways through these years, but the community will be no doubt be out in force to

cheer on its young people on their big day as the parade returns to Lewes High Street.

Moving On is a mass arts project in and around Lewes organised by art charity Patina,

Children plan their costumes

involving 408 children from 15 primary schools this year and celebrating their transition

from primary to secondary school and into adolescence.

This year’s theme is “Let’s Make Waves”, with the children in the parade representing the

species of their local River Ouse and the Sussex coast. Patina has worked with the Sussex

Wildlife Trust, going into each of the schools to teach about the ecology and heritage of the

local river and sea, inspiring the children’s carnival costume ideas.

To mark the 20 th anniversary of the first Moving On Parade and reflecting the river and sea

theme, for the first time ever this year the parade is being extended to cross the river Ouse

and go along Cliffe High Street. The founders of Patina will be on Cliffe Bridge to cheer on

this 20 th year group of children to participate in Moving On.

Year 6 children across the area are busy making their carnival costumes ranging from

kingfishers and swans to seahorses and jellyfish, guided by an expert team of Patina artists.

Each school will also carry a Wish Fish designed by artist Nikki Gunson, with the children’s

wishes for the future on the scales. The schools’ Wish Fish will be brought together to form

a collective sculpture in the Paddock in a celebration after the parade.

Patina is also holding its Twilight Tales storytelling event again in the Paddock after Moving

On, with professional storytellers telling tales of the river and sagas of the sea for the whole