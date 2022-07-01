The theme of this year’s parade, taking place in central Lewes, is Let’s Make Waves – focusing on the ecology and heritage of the River Ouse and Sussex Sea.

Director Caroline Croft said: “After these difficult Covid years, it is such a pleasure to bring the Moving On Parade back to the heart of our community.

"It is such a powerful moment in our young people’s lives and the life of our community, demonstrating the immense care and support that exist for the children.”

The Moving On parade started 20 years ago when a group of Lewes artists, parents and teachers wanted to do something about art being cut back in the national curriculum.

The 408 children participating have had presentations from the Sussex Wildlife Trust on local river and sea species and, from this, have chosen what they want to represent them in the parade.

Together, with Patina artists, the children have designed and made their own costumes for the event.

Each school will carry a Wish Fish, designed by Patina artist Nicki Gunson, that they have decorated and written their wishes on for the future.

After the parade, the children are going to create a collective sculpture of a shoal of Wish Fish, to bring all their creativity, thoughts and wishes together for everyone to see.

Caroline continued: "There is such a sense of anticipation and excitement amongst the children who have worked so hard to make their fabulous carnival costumes.

"We want Moving On to be all about them, and have chosen to put the spotlight on their hopes and wishes through the Wish Fish so we can understand their dreams and concerns and help them achieve the future they are hoping for.”

They decided to do something to get local artists into schools, so the students could continue to experience art and creativity while studying.

Patina artist Maia Eden teaching children costume making techniques at Barcombe Primary

They came up with the idea of creating a Moving On Parade that would be a massive art project involving local primary schools and celebrate moving on from primary school.

Almost 9000 children have participated in Moving On since then.

The costumes are as follows:

Sea Species:

Lewes Old Grammar, seals and little fish, artist Nikki Gunson

Southover, dolphins, artist Maia Eden

Western Road, seahorses, artist Sandrine Case

Wallands, jelly fish, artist Mary Fellows

Plumpton, hermit crabs, artist Paul Render

St Pancras, seagulls and fish, artist Sandrine Case.

Chailey Heritage, various sea species, artist Sally Edwards.

River species

Hamsey, kingfishers and a frog, artist Sally Edwards.

Ringmer, otters and fish, artist Paul Render.

South Malling, ducks, artists Paul Render

Annan, dragonflies, Nikki Gunson.

I and K, kayaks, artist Mary Fellows

Firle and Laughton smew ducks, Sandrine Case

Barcombe, swans, Maia Eden.