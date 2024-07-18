Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lewes pensioner has thanked everyone who donated to a fundraiser to help save her eight-month-old puppy’s life.

Wendy Johannes, 67, said her poodle Chaos successfully underwent keyhole surgery on Tuesday, July 16.

She had set up a GoFundMe to cover the dog’s medical expenses, which has now raised more than £1,000 of her £6,000 target. Visit www.gofundme.com/f/save-lord-chaos-life to donate.

Earlier this month Wendy explained that Chaos had been diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), saying: “His heart is very enlarged and he is in heart failure. He needs to have a procedure to close the hole in the blood vessel.”

Chaos the poodle puppy from Lewes successfully underwent surgery

PDA is one of the most common congenital heart defects in dogs where the Ductus Arteriosus, which is supposed to close after birth, does not close completely or at all.

On Thursday, July 18, Wendy told the Sussex Express that Chaos’s pre-surgery medication had helped reduce the size of his heart. After he was sedated, the vet put a camera down his throat to get a 3D picture of the hole and confirmed they could fit a device and block it. She added that an open heart surgeon was on standby the whole time but not needed.

Wendy’s daughter Stephanie said her mum is still anxious and emotional after the operation, but somewhat relieved. She said: “Chaos is now under strict instructions to rest in quiet with absolutely no jumping until his check up on August 22. The vet said that if all goes well, he should live a completely normal, happy life with a standard life expectancy for a poodle.”

Chaos was initially confused due to his pain medication but he now seems to be happy and hungry, although he seems frustrated at having to wear a cone around his neck. He is now allowed a slow-paced 30-minute walk every day and Wendy expects him to be energetic when he gets back to normal. She is still worried about the cost of the surgery but said Chaos is worth it.

Wendy Johannes with Chaos the poodle puppy from Lewes

Stephanie said: “Mum would like to express how grateful she is to every person who donated to Chaos’s surgery and who shared his story. She was overwhelmed by people’s generosity for a puppy that they don’t even know personally and the support she has received.”