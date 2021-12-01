Lewes Rotary Clubs' Christmas Tree of Goodwill starts up this month

An international humanitarian service organization will be travelling around East Sussex this month.

The Rotary Clubs of Lewes, Lewes Castle, and Barbican will be going around Lewes, Kingston and Ringmer, with Father Christmas collecting money for those in need.

After last year's event had to be reduced, the three clubs said they were delighted to announce this year they will be back doing the following routes.

They will start each evening at 6pm, with dates and locations listed below:

Wednesday, December 8 - Wallands

Thursday , December 9 - Old Malling

Friday, December 10 - Southover

Monday, December 13 - Kingston

Tuesday, December 14 - Winterbourne

Wednesday, December 15 - Ringmer (Springett)

Thursday, December 16 - Ringmer (Broyle)

Friday, December 17 - New Malling

Monday, December 18 - Nevill

Tuesday, December 21 - Landport

Wednesday, December 22 - De Montfort

Thursday, December 23 - Lewes Town Centre

While the clubs said they do their best to ensure every night is done, there may be circumstances beyond their control that means a route has to be changed, or an evening has to be cancelled.

