Lewes school children make a splash with Sussex firefighters

Lewes school children from Year 1 and 2 explored a fire engine and learnt about the work of firefighters on Tuesday, November 19.

The East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service visited Lewes Old Grammar School (LOGS) to tell the children about different emergencies they attend and the important pieces of kit they have to wear to stay safe.

Pupils from Lewes Old Grammar School had the opportunity to use firefighting equipment during their visit, photo by Peter Whyte

They also talked about their role within the community - from rescuing people in danger, to teaching children about fire safety, and ensuring properties are safely fitted with smoke detectors.

LOGS teacher Jade Jago said: “We organised the visit to fit in with our ‘fire and light’ topic and the children were thrilled at being able to hold some of the important tools the firefighters use and they loved sitting in the cab and hearing the siren.

“The visit gave children the opportunity to learn about their local community,careers, and how the role of a fire fighter and the equipment used hasn developed over time.”

The visit was enjoyed by all. Year 2 pupil Lucius O’Shea said: “I liked seeing the shield they used to protect somebody when cutting them out of a car at an accident.”

Lewes Old Grammar School pupils talked to the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service during their 'fire and light' topic, photo by Peter Whyte

Year 1 pupil Luca Russell said: “I loved squirting the fire hose and feeling how heavy the ram tool was!”