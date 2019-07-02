Lewes school hosts prom for year 11 pupils

Ninety-three pupils and more than 40 staff attended the event, which featured a sit-down buffet and disco with DJ Jane Dinmore, an art teacher at the independent school, on the decks. Students arrived for the celebration in a range of vehicles, with Catherine Westgate and Scarlett Weg opting for a tractor to get them to the venue. Headteacher Robert Blewitt said: “It’s always wonderful to see our Year 11s enjoying their prom after working so hard for their GCSEs – they deserved to let their hair down."

