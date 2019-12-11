Lewes School raises more than a grand with spectacular Christmas Market

A Lewes primary school decked the halls with tinsel, Christmas lights and other festive decorations for a yuletide market which raised more than £1,000 for the school.

Featuring a stunning Santa’s grotto, a real life ‘fruit machine’ dispensing fresh fruit donated by the Lewes Tesco superstore and a variety of stalls, the Christmas market gave pupils at Southover Primary School the chance to embrace hunt for gifts and embrace the festive spirit.

The money, which was raised by pupils, parents and supporters of the school, will be used to help support the its 348 pupils as they learn to improve their reading skills.

Helen Parkyns, chairman of the Friends of Southover School, said: “Thanks to the hard work of the Friends and all the pupils who came to the Christmas Fair, we’ve taken a big step towards boosting reading for the least confident readers and to help every child thrive.”

The Christmas fair is not the only way the school raises money for its pupils.

Friends of Southover School, the teacher-parent association behind the Christmas Fair, holds a number of events throughout the year.

This year alone it hosted a spooky Halloween disco, a dance-a-thon and spectacular summer fair to help raise money for equipment, classroom items, and treats for the pupils themselves.