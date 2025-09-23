Lewes shop applies to replace sign during redecoration work

A Lewes shop has applied to replace its sign during redecoration work.

Radical Living at 22A High Street submitted a planning application to South Downs National Park Authority, which can be viewed at planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk (reference SDNP/25/03610/LIS).

The application said: “The proposal is for the installation of new shopfront signage to replace existing signs. The new sign will be hand painted lettering, finished in brown lettering in keeping with my brand and building style.”

The design and access statement said: “The proposed works involve the restoration and redecoration of the shopfront, including: removal of paint from brickwork to expose and match the original untreated masonry; repainting of timber window frames in a cream matt finish to provide a sympathetic and traditional appearance; restoration of the oak entrance door by carefully sanding back the dark varnish and refinishing in clear varnish to enhance and protect the natural grain.”

