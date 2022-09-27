Councillor Sean MacLeod, chair of Lewes District Council's Licensing Committee, said the rule to have all taxis the same shade of white was not working and more drivers were now turning to private companies as a result.

Councillor Macleod said: “When I became chair the white car rule was already implemented, but since being chair I firmly believe it isn’t working and that our Hackney fleet is being damaged by it.

“In towns and areas like Brighton, the white car rule might work, but in areas like Lewes with small towns and villages dotted across the district it just isn’t the same.”

The rule, implemented by the Lewes District Council (LDC) in 2019, states that all Hackney Carriage vehicles should be a standard colour of white, to help them be easily identified by members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rule, implemented by the Lewes District Council (LDC) in 2019, states that all Hackney Carriage vehicles should be a standard colour of white, to help them be easily identified by members of the public.

The council say the policy came into effect following a period of consultation in 2018, in which 90% of respondents thought that Hackney Carriage vehicles should be a standard colour.

Councillor Macleod says drivers are either leaving the trade or switching to private hire when their vehicle came up for renewal, while also claiming that Unite the Union had expressed concerns about the rule.

He said: “We are having more and more drivers switching to become private hired, leaving us with a dwindling Hackney fleet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I speak to drivers who tell me when their vehicle is up for renewal they will either leave the trade or switch to private hire as it’s just easier and when I have spoken with Unite they share similar concerns.”

Councillor Macleod believes the LDC need to consult with drivers to decide whether the rule should stay or not.

HAVE YOU READ THIS?

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “I don’t think it’s wrong for a council to implement a rule and then hold their hands up and say this isn't working. It’s clear to me and those in the trade that this rule, while made with good intentions, is actually doing more harm than good.